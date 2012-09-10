‘Kick-Ass 2’ casts Mother Russia role

Mother Russia is ready to crush some skulls.

Though her imposing physique was previously teased by director Jeff Wadlow on Twitter, 6’2″ Ukrainian bodybuilder Olga Kurkulina has now been confirmed for the role of Motherf***er’s (the character f.k.a. Red Mist played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse) bodyguard in “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall,” with the athlete-cum-actress herself spilling the news in a recent interview with Russian weightlifting magazine Iron World (as uncovered by Bleeding Cool).

“I competed against other candidates from America, Switzerland and Holland,” said Kurkulina of the role (all quotes translated by B.C.). “I spent three weeks in the casting, which took place at Pinewood studios. At the end, the director told me that I was getting a role. This was a difficult time psychologically and physically. …Many people worked hard and from the heart to help me. On August 30th we fly to Toronto for a month”s shooting on location, and then we go back to London where stunts will be filmed at a local studio. …Now I”m train hard, learning new movements for attack and defense working with professionals on my acting and speech training.”

A newcomer to the world of acting, “Kick-Ass 2” will serve as Kurkulina’s feature-film debut.

In the comics, Mother Russia is characterized as the deadly, musclebound former bodyguard of the Russian Prime Minister and ex-member of that country’s elite special forces. She first appeared in issue #3 of the Mark Millar sequel series.

“Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” is currently ramping up production in Toronto, with returning cast members Aaron Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz and Christopher Mintz-Plasse joining newcomers Donald Faison, John Leguizamo, Morris Chestnut, Lindy Booth and, of course, Jim Carrey as “Justice Forever” leader Colonel Stars. The film is slated for release on June 28, 2013.

