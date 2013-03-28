New ‘Kick-Ass 2’ character posters: Jim Carrey and Chloe Moretz suit up for mayhem

03.29.13 5 years ago

Are you ready for some “Kick-Ass” new movie posters? Say no more.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and series newcomer Jim Carrey get up close and personal in three brand-new character one-sheets for Universal’s “Kick-Ass 2,” the forthcoming Jeff Wadlow sequel that will see Moretz returning as Hit-Girl, Carrey debuting as Colonel Stars and Stripes and Christopher Mintz-Plasse being reborn as the villainous “Motherfucker.”

After checking out the posters in the gallery below, you can watch the film’s latest trailer here.

“Kick-Ass 2” hits theaters on August 16.
 

