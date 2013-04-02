‘Kick-Ass 2’ star Chloe Moretz may join Charlize Theron in ‘Dark Places’

How does Chloe Moretz have time for school anymore?

The 16-year-old actress is in talks to join Oscar winner Charlize Theron in the thriller “Dark Places,” based on Gillian Flynn’s 2009 mystery novel.

In the film, Theron will play Libby Day, a woman who survives the massacre of her family. Her brother was charged as the killer, and Libby’s testimony helped put him in prison. 25 years later, a group known as the Kill Club attempts to prove her brother’s innocence. Moretz will play a character named Diondra, according to Deadline.

Gilles Paquet-Brenner (“Sarah’s Key”) is adapting the book and will direct. Theron is also co-producing through her Denver and Delilah Productions along with Exclusive Media, who is financing the project.

Moretz will soon be seen reprising her role as HIt-Girl in “Kick-Ass 2,” before starring opposite Julianne Moore in the Stephen King adaptation “Carrie.”