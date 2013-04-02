‘Kick-Ass 2’ star Chloe Moretz may join Charlize Theron in ‘Dark Places’

#Charlize Theron
04.02.13 5 years ago

How does Chloe Moretz have time for school anymore?

The 16-year-old actress is in talks to join Oscar winner Charlize Theron in the thriller “Dark Places,” based on Gillian Flynn’s 2009 mystery novel. 

In the film, Theron will play Libby Day, a woman who survives the massacre of her family. Her brother was charged as the killer, and Libby’s testimony helped put him in prison. 25 years later, a group known as the Kill Club attempts to prove her brother’s innocence. Moretz will play a character named Diondra, according to Deadline.

Gilles Paquet-Brenner (“Sarah’s Key”) is adapting the book and will direct. Theron is also co-producing through her Denver and Delilah Productions along with Exclusive Media, who is financing the project.

Moretz will soon be seen reprising her role as HIt-Girl in “Kick-Ass 2,” before starring opposite Julianne Moore in the Stephen King adaptation “Carrie.”

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charlize Theron
TAGScarrieCHARLIZE THERONchloe moretzDARK PLACESKickAss 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP