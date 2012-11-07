‘Kick-Ass 2”s first 45 minutes focus mainly on Hit-Girl says Mark Millar

You want more Hit-Girl? You’ve got it.

“Kick-Ass” co-creator Mark Millar claims that the upcoming movie sequel – officially titled “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” – will focus mainly on the exploits of the fierce purple-haired heroine played by Chloe Grace Moretz for its first 45 minutes, before segueing into a wider-ranging plotline pulled directly from the pages of the “Kick-Ass 2” comic book.

“When you go and see the movie, it’s basically Hit-Girl for 45 minutes and then an hour of ‘Kick-Ass 2,'” said Millar, speaking with Comic Book Resources during a recent interview.

The reason? Well, while “Kick-Ass 2” – the movie – has been assumed by many to be a direct adaptation of the comic-book title it shares its name with, it will in fact be incorporating material from Millar and illustrator/co-creator John Romita Jr.’s currently-running “Hit-Girl” mini series – the events of which occur somewhere between “Kick-Ass” and “Kick-Ass 2” chronologically. As a result, it only makes sense to put the material from the “Hit-Girl” series (a.k.a. Book 2 out of 3) at the beginning of the upcoming film. How this will all come out in the finished product, of course, is anyone’s guess.

So, what does “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” have to do with all of this? Mr. Millar?

“[Hit Girl’s adoptive father] Marcus is like a regular person having a tiny Punisher living with him, and I kind of like that,” said Millar. “If I can compare this to anything, I guess it’s ‘Ferris Bueller’ – the whole story where Ferris is off doing cool shit all day while the parents think he’s home sick. That was a big inspiration for the ‘Hit-Girl’ series – the idea that she’s trying to live an ordinary life while doing something spectacular. There’s even a scene where Marcus and Hit-Girl are both rushing home, and she’s trying to prove that she’s been there all day and that she’s not really Hit-Girl. This will all be shot for the movie, and I wonder if people will catch that nod.”

Jennifer Grey cameo, anyone?

Written and directed by Jeff Wadlow (“Cry Wolf,” “Never Back Down”), “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” will see returning stars Aaron Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz and Christopher Mintz-Plasse sharing the screen with a host of newcomers including Jim Carrey, Donald Faison, Robert Emms, Lindy Booth, John Leguizamo and Morris Chestnut. The film is slated for release on June 28, 2013.

