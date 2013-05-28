Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl go missing in new ‘Kick-Ass 2’ banner

Don’t be alarmed if you spot some graffiti next time you’re at the movies. It’s just a crime-fighting measure.

Lionsgate has released a brand new banner for the upcoming superhero sequel “Kick-Ass 2,” which features the spraypainted visages of junior crimerfighters Hit-Girl and Kick-Ass, minus the familiar faces of stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Aaron Johnson.

By now, those garish, homemade uniforms are easily recognizable to members of the target audience.

Check it out here:





The film, directed by Jeff Wadlow this time around (original director Matthew Vaughn produced), picks up where the first film left off, with the title hero and his new partner Hit-Girl teaming to fight against a new breed of villains. Christopher Mintz-Plasse returns in a new disguise, while Jim Carrey is also going in on the mayhem.

“Kick-Ass 2” opens August 16.