Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl go missing in new ‘Kick-Ass 2’ banner

#Jim Carrey
05.28.13 5 years ago

Don’t be alarmed if you spot some graffiti next time you’re at the movies. It’s just a crime-fighting measure.

Lionsgate has released a brand new banner for the upcoming superhero sequel “Kick-Ass 2,” which features the spraypainted visages of junior crimerfighters Hit-Girl and Kick-Ass, minus the familiar faces of stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Aaron Johnson.

By now, those garish, homemade uniforms are easily recognizable to members of the target audience. 

Check it out here:


The film, directed by Jeff Wadlow this time around (original director Matthew Vaughn produced), picks up where the first film left off, with the title hero and his new partner Hit-Girl teaming to fight against a new breed of villains. Christopher Mintz-Plasse returns in a new disguise, while Jim Carrey is also going in on the mayhem. 

“Kick-Ass 2” opens August 16.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jim Carrey
TAGSAARON JOHNSONChloë Grace MoretzChristopher MintzPlasseHitGirlJeff WadlowJIM CARREYKickAss 2MATTHEW VAUGHN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP