Kick off your new year with new ‘Broad City’ and ‘Workaholics’ episodes

Comedy fans have a lot of reasons to look forward to 2015, as Comedy Central has just announced a slew of season and series premieres — including returning hits “Workaholics” and “Broad City,” new series “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” and the third and final season of “Kroll Show.”

Various guest stars includes the likes of Aziz Ansari, Amy Poehler, Keegan-Michael Key, Marc Maron, Patricia Clarkson, Amy Ryan, Rob Corddry, and, on two different shows, Seth Rogen.

The network's offerings will help you cope with your 2014 hangover and get you through the first quarter of the year.

Mark your calendars:

Tuesday, January 13

“Kroll Show” (Season Three Premiere) – 10:30 p.m.

It's the final season of Nick Kroll's comedy series, guest stars including Aziz Ansari, Paget Brewster, Bo Burnham, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Adam Pally, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen, and Casey Wilson.

Wednesday, January 14

“Workaholics” (Season Five Premiere) – 10:00 p.m.

Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm return for a fifth season of hard work and corporate ladder climbing. Also returning are their co-workers Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe and Erik Griffin, plus newcomer Kyle Newacheck. This season finds them organizing an office ditch day, founding a front yard wrestling league and cruising a college job fair.

“Broad City” (Season Two Premiere) – 10:30 p.m.

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson continue their life in the city, with ten new episodes featuring Abbi”s obsession with Bed, Bath And Beyond, a new romance, an appearance by Ilana”s family, and returning regulars Hannibal Buress, Arturo Castro, Paul Downs, John Gemberling, Chris Gethard and Stephen Schneider. Season Two guest stars will include Bob Balaban, Aidy Bryant, Patricia Clarkson, Susie Essman, Janeane Garolfalo, Kumail Nanjiani, Kelly Ripa, Seth Rogen, Amy Ryan, Alia Shawkat and David Wain.

Monday, January 19

“The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” (Series Premiere) – 11:30 p.m.

The latest current events comedy creation from Jon Stewart's Busboy Productions, “The Nightly Show” (originally titled “The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore”) features “Daily Show” vet Larry Wilmore' unique take on current events and pop culture.

Thursday, January 22

“This Is Not Happening” (Series Premiere) – 12:30 a.m.

Host Ari Shaffir and his fellow comedian pals recount hilarious, and often embarrassing, true life stories in front of a live audience at L.A.'s hip gentlemen”s club, Cheetahs. Storytellers are set to include Rob Corddry, D.L. Hughley, Keegan-Michael Key, Marc Maron, Steve Rannazzisi, Joe Rogan, and Paul Scheer.

Wednesday, March 25

“Big Time in Hollywood, FL” (Series Premiere) – 10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central”s first serialized comedy, the half-hour series centers on two brothers, played by Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson, who dream of being filmmakers. The series also stars Kathy Baker, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jon Bass, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Keith David, Marcus Giamatti and Michael Madsen. Anfanger and Dan Schimpf (“Next Time on Lonny”) are exec producing along with Ben Stiller.