B

Watch: Kid Cudi and King Chip need to smoke in ‘Just What I Am’

11.06.12 6 years ago

“Just What I Am” is the lead single from Kid Cudi’s new hip-hop album. And just what is Kid Cudi about?

“F*ck yes, I’m so odd… I need to smoke,” he raps, with co-partier King Chip on the track. From there, it’s all red solo cups, pretty firls and puffs, as the guest rapper (formerly Chip tha Ripper) rolls regular smoke-blowing and Cudi brings something a little more real.

Any way you toke it, it’s an easy song to listen to, and a good sample of what might be off of “Indicud,” which follows Cudder’s rap-rock record WZRD. The new set will be out some time in 2013 via Universal/G.O.O.D. Kanye’s imprint also feature Cudi on a some “Cruel Summer” tracks as it was released last month.

Kid Cudi’s last rap album was 2010’s “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager.”

Around The Web

TAGSIndicudjust what i amkid cudiKing Chip

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP