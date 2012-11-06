Watch: Kid Cudi and King Chip need to smoke in ‘Just What I Am’

“Just What I Am” is the lead single from Kid Cudi’s new hip-hop album. And just what is Kid Cudi about?

“F*ck yes, I’m so odd… I need to smoke,” he raps, with co-partier King Chip on the track. From there, it’s all red solo cups, pretty firls and puffs, as the guest rapper (formerly Chip tha Ripper) rolls regular smoke-blowing and Cudi brings something a little more real.

Any way you toke it, it’s an easy song to listen to, and a good sample of what might be off of “Indicud,” which follows Cudder’s rap-rock record WZRD. The new set will be out some time in 2013 via Universal/G.O.O.D. Kanye’s imprint also feature Cudi on a some “Cruel Summer” tracks as it was released last month.

Kid Cudi’s last rap album was 2010’s “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager.”