Watch: Kid President interviews Beyonce!

I love Kid President. I’m going to assume you love Kid President too, because I don’t really have the energy to call the cops on you for being a monster. Our favorite pint-sized politician landed his dream interview with none other than Beyonce herself, who did appear especially glowy in his presence. The two talked about fixing the world with kisses and fistbumps and stuff.

Curious how Kid President got to meet his idol? Watch the impossibly cute video he made for the pop star. Chicken nuggets are involved!