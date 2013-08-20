Watch: Kid President interviews Beyonce!

#Beyonce
08.20.13 5 years ago

I love Kid President. I’m going to assume you love Kid President too, because I don’t really have the energy to call the cops on you for being a monster. Our favorite pint-sized politician landed his dream interview with none other than Beyonce herself, who did appear especially glowy in his presence. The two talked about fixing the world with kisses and fistbumps and stuff.

Curious how Kid President got to meet his idol? Watch the impossibly cute video he made for the pop star. Chicken nuggets are involved!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEKid President

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP