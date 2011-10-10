Kid Rock takes ‘Care’ tour on the road to help others in need

It turns out Kid Rock really does care; that”s not just the title of his current single.

Kid Rock, aka Bob Ritchie, has lined up a collection of Detroit businesses who will donate to local charities and causes in every city on his upcoming theater tour. Radio stations in the chosen tour stops will help decide which organizations get the funds from such companies as Quicken Loans, Compuware Corporation, The Detroit Pistons and The Suburban Collection.

In a statement,Kid Rock further explained, “The song [‘Care”] says ‘the least that I can do is Care’ – and I want to put my money where my mouth is. Everyone knows that Detroit is hurting. But I want to show that even though we don’t have a lot on our own plate, it doesn’t mean the people of my hometown don’t have compassion to share with others all over the country. At the end of the day we’re all Detroit, we’re one country, one family”.

Kid Rock will be backed by his Twisted Brown Trucker Band. Ty Stone will open the dates. Tickets go on sales Oct. 15.

11/10 Center Stage – Atlanta, GA *

11/12 The Amphitheater at the Wharf – Orange Beach, AL (rescheduled show) *

11/13 Citrus Bowl – Orlando, FL (Orlando Calling Festival) *

11/16 Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

11/19 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

11/20 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

11/22 Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

11/23 Ryman Theatre- Nashville, TN

11/26 House of Blues – Chicago – Chicago, IL

11/29 Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

12/01 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

12/03 The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

12/04 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

12/09 Fantasy Springs Special Events Center – Indio, CA *



* – not part of club tour