Kid Videobomb Dancer Brendan Jordan is the Best Talk Show Guest Ever

#Lady Gaga
10.29.14 4 years ago

Remember that kid who seemed to be vogueing behind an unwitting news reporter a few weeks ago? Well, here's a clarification: He was actually doing the choreography from Lady Gaga's “Applause” video (which Lady Gaga was cool enough to appreciate), and now he's revealing everything about his well-choreographed sorcery. 

His name's Brendan Jordan, and he visited Queen Latifah to discuss exclusively fabulous topics. The entrance he makes alone is worthy of a Peabody Award. He let Queen Latifah have it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSapplauseLADY GAGAQUEEN LATIFAH

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP