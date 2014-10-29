Kid Videobomb Dancer Brendan Jordan is the Best Talk Show Guest Ever

Remember that kid who seemed to be vogueing behind an unwitting news reporter a few weeks ago? Well, here's a clarification: He was actually doing the choreography from Lady Gaga's “Applause” video (which Lady Gaga was cool enough to appreciate), and now he's revealing everything about his well-choreographed sorcery.

His name's Brendan Jordan, and he visited Queen Latifah to discuss exclusively fabulous topics. The entrance he makes alone is worthy of a Peabody Award. He let Queen Latifah have it.