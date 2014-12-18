Kiefer Sutherland thinks he's done with “24”

In an interview with the UK”s Telegraph, Sutherland was asked if he had moved on from the Jack Bauer role: “Me, I don”t see going back to it,” he says. “We had set out to do 12 episodes to end the show and deal with some of the past history of the show. It was also an irresistible opportunity to go shoot in England. So for all of those reasons it made sense to do that last season.”

Sarah Silverman to star in an HBO comedy pilot

The project from the creator of “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” will star Silverman in “a comic look at a pathologically honest woman having a modern mid-life crisis.”

Jerry Seinfeld takes Jimmy Fallon boating

For the season finale of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Fallon got to ride in Seinfeld”s truck and boat.

Rose Parade”s “The Bachelor” float will feature alums of the reality franchise

“Bachelor” Chris Soules will be joined New Year”s Day by Chris Harrison and alums including Trista and Ryan Sutter, who just celebrated their 11th anniversary.

Jimmy Kimmel wants Fox News to show “The Interview”

Kimmel spoke passionately last night in his monologue against the decision to pull the movie. Later with guest Megyn Kelly, Kimmel asked: “Do you think Fox News will take a stand and air The Interview in its entirety – on its channel? Yes!?”

Feds raid the Giudice home

With Teresa Giudice on the verge of going to prison, authorities seized property to pay for the couple”s outstanding restitution, including Christmas gifts.

“Smash” musical to play Broadway for 1-night only

The Marilyn Monroe musical-within-a-show “Bombshell” will be part of a benefit on June 15.

“Fargo” Season 2 has “more of an epic feel to it” – read a script page

“The scope of the story- telling this season is a lot bigger,” says exec producer Noah Hawley.

“Survivor”s” 29th season finale dominated Wednesday despite 9.7 million viewers

The latest “Survivor” finale was down from the previous two finales.

“Orphan Black” sets April 18 return date, releases new teaser

“This is War.”

See Arya”s “Game of Thrones” Season 5 costume

Arya Stark will get her first major costume upgrade since Season 1. Says Maisie Williams: “It”s very neutral, very plain, but clean! I have clean hair that actually moves.”

“Better Call Saul” image reunites Saul and Mike

Saul Goodman (or Jimmy McGill) and Mike Ehrmantraut look advesarial in this image from the “Breaking Bad” spinoff. PLUS: See Michael McKean as Saul's brother.

“Reign” bringing back Amy Brenneman

Mary”s mother will return early next year.

Hulu strikes deal with FX

Hulu will become the exclusive streaming home to FX series.

Kris and Bruce Jenner are officially divorced

The E! reality couple”s divorce was finalized this morning.