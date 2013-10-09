Killers frontman Brandon Flowers reveals plans for new solo album

Brandon Flowers is breaking away from the Killers for a little “me” time.

The frontman for the Las Vegas band, currently wrapping up a 15-month tour in support of their fourth studio album “Battle Born,” has told NME that he plans to begin work on his second solo effort next year, with a release targeted for 2015.

“I’m excited about going home. I’m looking forward to having a normal year. But I’m going to write. I’m going to be filing those diamonds, It’s my job,” Flowers told the magazine in a recent interview. “I’m just going to put my heart and soul into my solo record.”

Flowers’ first solo album, 2010’s “Flamingo,” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. As for The Killers, the band is set to drop their first greatest hits album, “Direct Hits,” on November 11 with two brand-new tracks. You can watch the music video for first single “Shot at the Night” here.

