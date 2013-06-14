Kim Deal exits the Pixies

The Pixies will have to get along without bassist-singer Kim Deal, who quit the band this week.

The band released the following statement: “We are sad to say that Kim Deal has decided to leave the Pixies. We are very proud to have worked with her on and off over the last 25 years. Despite her decision to move on, we will always consider her a member of the Pixies, and her place will always be here for her. We wish her all the best.”

Formed in 1986, the short-lived but highly influential Boston band released four full-length albums, an EP and numerous singles before calling it a day in 1993. Deal then concentrated on her other band The Breeders — a side project started in the early ’90s — while frontman Frank Black launched a solo career.

The Pixies reunited in 2004 and conducted a number of successful reunion tours, but recorded only one new original song together, the Deal-penned “Bam Thwok.”

The quartet’s last shows together were in 2011.

The Breeders recently reunited its most famous lineup (including Deal’s twin sister, Kelley Deal) to perform the album hit album “Last Splash” in its entirety on a massive worldwide tour. She’s also been releasing solo work via her website.