Kim Kardashian to play a fame-obsessed reality star on ‘Last Man Standing’

Perhaps hoping to distract from the wave of controversy surrounding the quick dissolution of her marriage to New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries last month, reality star/”actress” Kim Kardashian will be guest-starring on ABC’s hit freshman series “Last Man Standing” starring Tim Allen in an episode to air sometime in February. Kardashian will be playing…well, herself, in a storyline that will have Allen’s reality TV-obsessed daughter Mandy (Molly Ephraim) unexpectedly running into the tabloid magnet. Super-hilarious shenanigans ensue.

The news was broken by TVLine.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has set her sights on actual acting (as opposed to the kind of acting you do on reality shows); in addition to previously guest-starring on series including “How I Met Your Mother” and “CSI: NY”, in October it was announced that the starlet had been cast in a substantial supporting role in Tyler Perry’s upcoming dramedy “The Marriage Counselor”. In that film, the socialite will be playing a co-worker of central character Judith (Jurnee Smollett), a marriage counselor who finds herself unable to apply her own advice in addressing her contentious relationship with her new husband.

What do you think of this news? Do you feel it’s time for Kardashian to go away, or are you rooting for her to succeed as an actress? Sound off in the comments!