Kimberley Locke chooses her ‘American Idol’ winner

Most of the “American Idol” viewing public may feel like the competition is Crystal Bowersox”s to lose, but she doesn”t have Kimberley Locke”s vote.

Locke, who came in third place in “American Idol”s” second season in 2003, has been watching closely and she”s rooting for…Lee DeWyze.

DeWyze, Bowersox and Casey James are the three remaining contenders to capture the Season 9 crown. (Do we even need to point out that at this point, it doesn”t matter who wins since all three are virtually guaranteed record contracts?)

We”ll run our full interview with the outspoken, funny Locke next week, but in the meantime, before another “Idol” episode goes by, we wanted to give her pick.

“I am rooting for Lee because I like Lee”s style. I think he”s grown,” Locke says. “In the very beginning, I wasn”t a fan of his. Not because he wasn”t talented [but] because I didn”t think he was having fun. And over the past few weeks, I”ve really watched him come alive. He”s got talent. And I think he”s got talent that he hasn”t even tapped into yet.”

Who do you think is going to win this season’s “American Idol”? Share your thoughts below.