‘King of Queens’ star tries another ABC pilot

It’s a big night of news for the stars of CBS’ long-running “King of Queens.”

Kevin James has signed on to join Vince Vaughn in an untitled comedy from Ron Howard.

And, according to The Hollywood Reporter , Leah Remini has booked the lead in the ABC pilot “It Takes a Village.” The project focuses on a divorced couple who have to come together with their new partners to raise their 15-year-old son.

This is Remini’s second straight year with a comedy pilot at ABC. She joined Matthew Lillard in “Don’t Try This At Home” (or “Married Not Dead”) last spring.

There’s plenty of other pilot casting happening at ABC.

The highlights:

*** Romany Malco (“Weeds”) is joining the ABC drama “No Ordinary Family,” about a family with special abilities. Malco will play the best friend of pater-familias Jim (Michael Chiklis).

*** D.J. Cotrona (“Dear John”) will play a detective in “187 Detroit,” about a documentary crew following a homicide division.

*** Julian Morris (“24”), Daniella Alonso (deflowering nurse Carolotta from “Friday Night Lights”) and Kelli Garner (“Lars and the Real Girl”) have been added to ABC’s drama pilot “Generation Y,” about a group of young adults in Austin.

*** Taran Killiam (“Scrubs”) has been cast in “Freshman,” a comedy about three new members of Congress, playing the personal assistant to the representative played by Sarah Chalke.