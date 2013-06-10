Kings Of Leon announce new album and perform new song ‘Supersoaker’ live

06.10.13 5 years ago

If you need the basics on the next Kings of Leon record, let Jimmy Fallon tell you.

“Mechanical Bull” will be out on Sept. 24. Watch the late-night host obnoxiously shout as much at you. Or don’t:

KoL were set to headline the Governor’s Ball in New York on Friday night, but bad weather shut them out of their slot. They returned to the fest site on Saturday night and managed to work in a new tune, “Supersoaker,” which according to a release is the first single from “Mechanical Bull.” It sounds like ’60s have made room in the quartet’s garage (rock).

Considering the band was warming up for a June 12 tour shove-off in the U.K., you can probably count on hearing a studio version of the track within the next week or so, especially since they made a special point of debuting it in such abbreviated circumstances.

Around The Web

TAGSkings of leonMECHANICAL BULLsupersoaker

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP