Kings Of Leon announce new album and perform new song ‘Supersoaker’ live

If you need the basics on the next Kings of Leon record, let Jimmy Fallon tell you.

“Mechanical Bull” will be out on Sept. 24. Watch the late-night host obnoxiously shout as much at you. Or don’t:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

KoL were set to headline the Governor’s Ball in New York on Friday night, but bad weather shut them out of their slot. They returned to the fest site on Saturday night and managed to work in a new tune, “Supersoaker,” which according to a release is the first single from “Mechanical Bull.” It sounds like ’60s have made room in the quartet’s garage (rock).

Considering the band was warming up for a June 12 tour shove-off in the U.K., you can probably count on hearing a studio version of the track within the next week or so, especially since they made a special point of debuting it in such abbreviated circumstances.