Kings Of Leon completed recording ‘youthful’ new album, due in September

03.27.13 5 years ago

Kings Of Leon are eyeing a September release of their new album. In an interview with NME for this week’s issue, Jared Followill told the mag that recording had been completed and now the band is tasked with sequencing.

The bassist/keyboardist gave a hint into the sound of the effort, the band’s sixth full-length.

“I thought we were going to make a really mature album but I’m amazed how youthful it sounds. It’s like a mix of ‘Youth & Young Manhood’ and ‘Because Of The Times’.”

Talk of a new album accelerated as KoL announced more than a couple music festival appearances for this summer. They’re currently slated to headline at Bottle Rock in Napa, Calif., Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., The Governor’s Ball in New York, the V Festival in England and more.
A couple of weeks ago, the band also unveiled plans for a boxed set of their previous releases.

“The Collection Box, a six-disc set, includes the definitive editions of the five Kings of Leon’s studio albums plus the DVD of “Live at the O2 – London, England” each in LP replica mini-jackets and housed in a casemade lift off box,” reads the official description. Like poetry. It’s due May 14.

TAGSJared Followillkings of leon

