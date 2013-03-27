Kings Of Leon completed recording ‘youthful’ new album, due in September

Kings Of Leon are eyeing a September release of their new album. In an interview with NME for this week’s issue, Jared Followill told the mag that recording had been completed and now the band is tasked with sequencing.
The bassist/keyboardist gave a hint into the sound of the effort, the band’s sixth full-length.
“I thought we were going to make a really mature album but I’m amazed how youthful it sounds. It’s like a mix of ‘Youth & Young Manhood’ and ‘Because Of The Times’.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With