Kings of Leon hits the road this summer for amphitheater tour

Kings of Leon are hitting the road in what will surely be one of the biggest tours of the summer. The outing starts June 5 at Atlantic City’s Borgata Event Center and wraps in Dallas on Sept. 23 at the unfortunately named Superpages.com venue.

While Lady GaGa is spending the summer indoors in arenas, Bonnaroo headliners KoL will be outside, playing primarily amphitheaters.

Dates are below. On sale dates and support acts to come

June

5 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

6 Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavillion at Montage Stage



July

9 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre

10 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion

12 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

14 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

17 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

19 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

20 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre

23 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

24 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

26 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

28 Toronto, ONT Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

30 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

31 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Center



August

3 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre

5 Camden, NJ Susquehana Bank Amphitheatre

7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live



September

3 Indianapolis, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center

4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7 Pittsburgh, PA First Niagara Pavilion

8 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium & Star Pavilion

10 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

11 Virginia Beach, VA Virginia Beach Amphitheatre

13 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at

Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

17 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

18 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre

20 Birmingham, AL Verizon Wireless Music Center

22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

23 Dallas, TX Superpages.com

