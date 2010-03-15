Kings of Leon hits the road this summer for amphitheater tour

Kings of Leon are hitting the road in what will surely be one of the biggest tours of the summer. The outing starts June 5 at Atlantic City’s Borgata Event Center and wraps in Dallas on Sept. 23 at the unfortunately named Superpages.com venue.
While Lady GaGa is spending the summer indoors in arenas, Bonnaroo headliners KoL will be outside, playing primarily amphitheaters.
Dates are below. On sale dates and support acts to come
June
5 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center
6 Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavillion at Montage Stage
July
9 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
10 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion
12 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
14 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
17 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
19 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
20 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
23 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
24 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
26 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
28 Toronto, ONT Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
30 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
31 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Center
August
3 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre
5 Camden, NJ Susquehana Bank Amphitheatre
7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
September
3 Indianapolis, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center
4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
7 Pittsburgh, PA First Niagara Pavilion
8 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium & Star Pavilion
10 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
11 Virginia Beach, VA Virginia Beach Amphitheatre
13 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
17 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre
18 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre
20 Birmingham, AL Verizon Wireless Music Center
22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
23 Dallas, TX Superpages.com
