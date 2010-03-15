Kings of Leon hits the road this summer for amphitheater tour

03.15.10

Kings of Leon are hitting the road in what will surely be one of the biggest tours of the summer.  The outing starts June 5 at Atlantic City’s Borgata Event Center and wraps in Dallas on Sept. 23 at the unfortunately named Superpages.com venue.

While Lady GaGa is spending the summer indoors in arenas, Bonnaroo headliners KoL will be outside, playing primarily amphitheaters.
Dates are below. On sale dates and support acts to come
June
5                        Atlantic City, NJ                        Borgata Event Center
6                        Saratoga, NY                                    Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8                        Scranton, PA                                    Toyota Pavillion at Montage Stage
 
July
9                        San Diego, CA                        Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
10                        Phoenix, AZ                                    Cricket Wireless Pavilion
12                        Los Angeles, CA                        Hollywood Bowl
14                        Irvine, CA                                    Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
17                        George, WA                                    The Gorge Amphitheatre
19                        Salt Lake City, UT                        USANA Amphitheatre
20                        Denver, CO                                    Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
23                        St. Louis, MO                        Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
24                        Chicago, IL                                    First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
26                        Cleveland, OH                           Blossom Music Center
28                        Toronto, ONT                          Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
30                        Darien Center, NY                  Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
31                        Detroit, MI                                    DTE Energy Music Center
 
August
3                        Hartford, CT                                    Comcast Theatre
5                        Camden, NJ                                    Susquehana Bank Amphitheatre
7                        Bristow, VA                                    Jiffy Lube Live
 
September
3                        Indianapolis, IN                        Verizon Wireless Music Center
4                        Cincinnati, OH                        Riverbend Music Center
7                        Pittsburgh, PA                        First Niagara Pavilion
8                        Hershey, PA                              Hershey Park Stadium & Star Pavilion
10                       Charlotte, NC                        Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
11                        Virginia Beach, VA                        Virginia Beach Amphitheatre
13                        Raleigh, NC                           Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at   
                                                                              Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
17                        West Palm Beach, FL            Cruzan Amphitheatre
18                        Tampa, FL                                    Ford Amphitheatre
20                        Birmingham, AL                        Verizon Wireless Music Center
22                        Houston, TX                                    Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
23                        Dallas, TX                                    Superpages.com
 

 

