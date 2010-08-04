Kings of Leon’s ‘Come Around Sundown’ setting in stores on Oct. 19

08.04.10 8 years ago

Kings of Leon will release “Come Around Sundown,” the band”s follow-up to the quadruple Grammy-winning “Only by the Night,” on Oct. 19.

The band began recording the set, helmed by “Night”s” producers Angelo Petraglia and Jacquire King, at New York”s Avatar Studios in February following a few years of solid touring.

“This was the first time we”d ever recorded in New York City,” the band”s drummer Nathan Followill told Hitfix”s Katie Hasty in May. “We thought we”d come out with a little more darker record,” Followill says, noting that the previous albums were laid down largely in Los Angeles, where there wasn”t as much “hustle and bustle.” http://www.hitfix.com/blogs/immaculate-noise/posts/kings-of-leon-almost-done-with-new-album

“Only by the Night” has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide and catapulted Kings of Leon into one of the top touring acts in the world.

Kings of Leon headline the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival later this month as part of their ongoing tour that ends Sept. 23.
 

