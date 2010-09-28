Kings of Leon set U.S. fall tour dates

09.28.10 8 years ago

Fans of Kings of Leon better get their passports out if they want to see their favorite band before the end of the year or like the east coast.

KoL”s new album, “Come Around Sundown,” arrives Oct. 19, but the group has only three U.S. shows on its schedule between the set”s release and the end of the year. The first single from the album, “Radioactive,” is already No. 4 on Billboard”s Modern Rock chart in its second week. See the video here.

The band, who played an extensive amphitheater tour around the U.S. this summer, is spending most of the fall focusing on Europe. A complete schedule is on http://www.kingsofleon.com.

The group”s U.S. date are below:

Nov. 14           Boston, MA           TD Garden
Nov. 16           New York, NY         Madison Square Garden
Nov. 18           East Rutherford, NJ  Izod Center

 

TAGScome around sundownkings of leonRadioactivetour

