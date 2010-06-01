Kings of Leon, The Strokes, Phil Lesh lead Outside Lands festival lineup

Kings of Leon, The Strokes, My Morning Jacket and Phil Lesh/Bob Weir’s Further project will be the headliners at this year’s Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 14-15.

Phoenix, Levon Helm, Cat Power, Al Green, Gogol Bordello, Social Distortion, Janelle Monae and Edward Sharpe are amongst the other announced acts for the rock and pop-leaning event.

Two-day tickets go up tomorrow (June 2) at 10 a.m. PST while single-day stubs are up on June 6, via the Outside Lands website. A portion of all sales will go to San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department.

The visit to Golden Gate Park will be a significant one for Lesh and Weir, as their former band The Grateful Dead was a Bay area mainstay in the Bay area for the ’60s and ’70s; they haven’t played together in that park since 1991, for rock promoter Bill Graham’s memorial tribute.

Kings of Leon is also headlining the Bonnaroo fest, in two weeks, while The Strokes are headed to Lollapalooza later this summer.

A complete lineup is listed below. Meanwhile, check out this nifty little 2010 Outside Lands lineup “remix” video.

Kings of Leon

Furthur featuring Phil Lesh & Bob Weir

The Strokes

My Morning Jacket

Phoenix

Al Green

Social Distortion

Gogol Bordello

Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

The Levon Helm Band

Cat Power

Empire of the Sun

Wolfmother

Bassnectar

Chromeo

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

The Temper Trap

Pretty Lights

Janelle Monáe

Amos Lee

The Devil Makes Three

Tokyo Police Club

Beats Antique

Rebirth Brass Band

Wild Beasts

Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars

Daniel Lanois’ Black Dub

The Budos Band

Aterciopelados

Garage A Trois feat. Stanton Moore, Marco Benevento, Skerik & Mike Dillon

Mayer Hawthorne & The County

Langhorne Slim

The Pimps of Joytime

People Under the Stairs

Electric Six

Vieux Farke Touré

Dawes

Nneka

The Soft Pack

The Whigs

Little Wings