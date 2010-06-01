Kings of Leon, The Strokes, Phil Lesh lead Outside Lands festival lineup

Kings of Leon, The Strokes, My Morning Jacket and Phil Lesh/Bob Weir’s Further project will be the headliners at this year’s Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 14-15.
Phoenix, Levon Helm, Cat Power, Al Green, Gogol Bordello, Social Distortion, Janelle Monae and Edward Sharpe are amongst the other announced acts for the rock and pop-leaning event.
Two-day tickets go up tomorrow (June 2) at 10 a.m. PST while single-day stubs are up on June 6, via the Outside Lands website. A portion of all sales will go to San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department.
The visit to Golden Gate Park will be a significant one for Lesh and Weir, as their former band The Grateful Dead was a Bay area mainstay in the Bay area for the ’60s and ’70s; they haven’t played together in that park since 1991, for rock promoter Bill Graham’s memorial tribute.
Kings of Leon is also headlining the Bonnaroo fest, in two weeks, while The Strokes are headed to Lollapalooza later this summer.
A complete lineup is listed below. Meanwhile, check out this nifty little 2010 Outside Lands lineup “remix” video.
Kings of Leon
Furthur featuring Phil Lesh & Bob Weir
The Strokes
My Morning Jacket
Phoenix
Al Green
Social Distortion
Gogol Bordello
Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
The Levon Helm Band
Cat Power
Empire of the Sun
Wolfmother
Bassnectar
Chromeo
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
The Temper Trap
Pretty Lights
Janelle Monáe
Amos Lee
The Devil Makes Three
Tokyo Police Club
Beats Antique
Rebirth Brass Band
Wild Beasts
Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars
Daniel Lanois’ Black Dub
The Budos Band
Aterciopelados
Garage A Trois feat. Stanton Moore, Marco Benevento, Skerik & Mike Dillon
Mayer Hawthorne & The County
Langhorne Slim
The Pimps of Joytime
People Under the Stairs
Electric Six
Vieux Farke Touré
Dawes
Nneka
The Soft Pack
The Whigs
Little Wings
