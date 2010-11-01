‘Kings Speech’ takes on ‘Kick-Ass’ for British Independent best picture

Legitimate award show nominations are finally starting to roll in. Today, the British Independent Film Awards announced the nominations for the organization’s 2010 event. Unlike other kudos, the British Indie nods are selected by a larger pool (70 members) and then the winners are awarded by 13 judges.

This year’s lucky panel includes Mags Arnold (Editor), Finola Dwyer (Producer), Matthew Goode (“Watchmen”), Matt Greenhalgh (Writer), Andy Harries (Producer), Gemma Jones (“You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger”), David Mackenzie (Director), James Marsh (Director), Hannah McGill (Writer, Critic & Festival Programmer), Sean Pertwee (Actor), Jamie Sives (Actor), Jason Solomons (Film Critic), Gary Williamson (Production Designer).

Not surprisingly, festival and crowd favorite “The King’s Speech” led all pictures with eight nods. “Monsters,” “Never Let Me Go” and “The Arbor” found six nominations, “Four Lions” laughed up five and “Another Year,” “Made in Dagenham” and “Brighton Rock” ended up with four each. The big surprise is that “Kick-Ass” and “Monsters” received best picture nods but critically acclaimed Oscar contenders “Another Year” and “Made in Dagenham” did not. Many moviegoers may have been unaware “Kick-Ass” was actually an independent film, but director and producer Matthew Vaughn (who also landed a best director nod) completely financed the comic adaptation himself before Lionsgate secured domestic rights.

The 13th British Independent Film Awards will be handed out on Dec. 5 in London. A complete list of this year’s nominees can be found below.

BEST BRITISH INDEPENDENT FILM

“Four Lions”

“Kick-Ass”

“The King”s Speech”

“Monsters”

“Never Let Me Go”

BEST DIRECTOR

Mike Leigh – “Another Year”

Matthew Vaughn – “Kick-Ass”

Tom Hooper – “The King”s Speech”

Gareth Edwards – “Monsters”

Mark Romanek – “Never Let Me Go”

THE DOUGLAS HICKOX AWARD [BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR]

Debs Gardner Paterson – “Africa United”

Clio Barnard – “The Arbor”

Rowan Joffe – “Brighton Rock”

Chris Morris – “Four Lions”

Gareth Edwards – “Monsters”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Simon Blackwell, Christopher Morris – “Four Lions”

Jane Goldman & Matthew Vaughn – “Kick-Ass”

David Seidler – “The King”s Speech”

William Ivory – “Made In Dagenham”

Alex Garland – “Never Let Me Go”

BEST ACTRESS

Manjinder Virk – “The Arbor”

Ruth Sheen – “Another Year”

Andrea Riseborough – “Brighton Rock”

Sally Hawkins – “Made In Dagenham”

Carey Mulligan – “Never Let Me Go”

BEST ACTOR

Jim Broadbent – “Another Year”

Riz Ahmed – “Four Lions”

Colin Firth – “The King”s Speech”

Scoot McNairy – “Monsters”

Aidan Gillen – “Treacle Junior”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lesley Manville – “Another Year”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The King”s Speech”

Rosamund Pike – “Made In Dagenham”

Keira Knightley – “Never Let Me Go”

Tamsin Greig – “Tamara Drewe”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kayvan Novak – “Four Lions”

Guy Pearce – “The King”s Speech”

Geoffrey Rush – “The King”s Speech”

Bob Hoskins – “Made In Dagenham”

Andrew Garfield – “Never Let Me Go”

MOST PROMISING NEWCOMER

Manjinder Virk – “The Arbor”

Andrea Riseborough – “Brighton Rock”

Tom Hughes – “Cemetery Junction”

Joanne Froggatt – “In Our Name”

Conor McCarron – “Neds”

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION

“The Arbor”

“In Our Name”

“Monsters”

“Skeletons”

“Streetdance 3D”

RAINDANCE AWARD

“Brilliant Love”

“Jackboots On Whitehall”

“Legacy”

“Son Of Babylon”

“Treacle Junior”

BEST TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

“The Arbor” – Sound – Tim Barker

“Brighton Rock” – Cinematography – John Mathieson

“The Illusionist” – Animation – Sylvain Chomet

“The King”s Speech” – Production Design – Eve Stewart

“Monsters” – Visual Effects – Gareth Edwards

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Arbor”

“Enemies of the People”

“Exit Through the Gift Shop”

“Fire In Babylon”

“Waste Land”

BEST BRITISH SHORT

“Baby”

“Photograph Of Jesus”

“Sign Language”

“Sis”

“The Road Home”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Dogtooth”

“I Am Love”

“A Prophet”

“The Secret In Their Eyes”

“Winter”s Bone”



