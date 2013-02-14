Kittens, sex and fails populate Numbers And Letters’ lyric video for ‘Broken Road’

Sex sells. And so do kittens, apparently.
Rising Austin/NYC alt-country/folk-pop/Americana group Numbers and Letters have dropped a fun video for their new tune “Broken Road,” which is billed as an “SEO-friendly lyric video.”
It features the song’s lyrics imposed over funny images of some your very favorite search terms: kittens, sex and the ever-popular “fail.”
Full disclosure: Numbers and Letters’ frontwoman is none other than HitFix’s own Katie Hasty but we enjoy this so much we had to share it with you.
Check it out here:
“Broken Road” can be found on the band’s upcoming album “Guns Under Water.” More info can be found through Numbers And Letters’ official Facebook page.
