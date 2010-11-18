Kobe Bryant, Taylor Lautner, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift are now members of the ‘Green Lantern’ Corps

One lesson studios have learned about launching new franchises over the past few years is that it doesn’t hurt to add a little sophistication or a trendy following to your big screen endeavor. For example, many scoffed that Paramount Pictures could make “your father’s” “Star Trek” hip again, but the studio smartly repositioned the movie with layouts in hipster magazines and had original T-shirts designed by RVCA artists. Disney is trying the same tactic with “Tron Legacy.” The studio’s consumer marketing department has created an upscale line of products including, but not limited to, a pair of slick, glowing Adidas basketball shoes and a line of original Tees created by noted designers Fabien Baron, Douglas Lloyd, Lee Swillingham and Stuart Spalding. Now, Warner Bros. is attempting to get into the mix with their upcoming summer tentpole “Green Lantern.”

This week, the studio sent out 100 mailers to 100 top celebrities, athletes and musicians they feel represented the spirit of the “Green Lantern” Corps. (For those not familiar with the Green Lantern mythology, the Corps are hundreds of heroes, including Earth’s Hal Jordan, bestowed with a Green Lantern ring by the Guardians of Oa to protect the universe from evil.) The list of recipients includes Kobe Bryant, Chris Pine, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Jay-Z, Matt Damon, Scarlett Johannson and this lucky pundit (OK, maybe I’m 101, but who’s really counting?).

A few days ago, I received my own Green Lantern ring, in a dramatically lit case. It’s a direct replica of the ring I viewed on set worn by star Ryan Reynolds and will soon become a treasured collectible. The special mailer also includes a Green Lantern T-shirt, hoodie and a snazzy collectible case. Check out some shots of the items below. And if you haven’t had a chance to weigh in on the new trailer, click here.



“Green Lantern” opens nationwide on June 18, 2011.