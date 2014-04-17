Kobe Bryant to chronicle NBA comeback with new Showtime documentary

It's Showtime for Kobe Bryant.

The superstar athlete will be the subject of a new documentary on the premium network entitled “Kobe Bryant's Muse,” which will take an “in-depth look into the life, inspirations and challenges” of the five-time NBA champion as he attempts to mount a comeback following a series of recent injuries that threatened to end his career.

“As a lifelong Boston Celtics fan, never did I imagine I would collaborate with Laker great Kobe Bryant,” said director Gotham Chopra in a statement. “Kobe's quest for greatness transcends rivalries and I'm excited by his and Showtime”s willingness to go down this rabbit hole together. I”m confident audiences will be intrigued by what comes out the other side.”

In addition to his current struggles, the film will focus on the various forces that helped shape Bryant's professional career and ultimately led him to become one of the most successful players in NBA history.

“Kobe Bryant's Muse” is currently in production in Los Angeles. No premiere date has yet been set by the network.

