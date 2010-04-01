Korn signs to Roadrunner, sets sights on June release

After its two-album deal with EMI/Virgin came and went, Korn has now signed with another new label for its forthcoming effort: Roadrunner.

The hard rock home of other acts like Rob Zombie, Nickelback, Slipknot and Slash, Roadrunner Records will be releasing the band’s next “Korn III – Remember Who You Are” in June. This full-length set, their ninth, is produced by Ross Robinson, who helmed their 1994 self-titled set as well as 1996’s “Life Is Peachy.”

“We called this record ‘Korn III — Remember Who You Are’ because it really feels like a return to that attitude we had on the first two records,” bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu said in a statement. “And when it came to putting this record out, we could not think of anyone better to help us than Roadrunner, the only label that even understands rock music anymore.”

Zombie and Korn will be co-headlining the roving 2010 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, tour dates here.

According to Roadrunner, Korn has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide since its 1994 release.