Kris Allen heads back to ‘Idol’ for Haiti benefit

LOS ANGELES (AP) â€” Kris Allen next week will make his first appearance on “American Idol” since winning the show last year, to help raise money for earthquake-ravaged Haiti.

As part of the Fox TV show’s “Idol Gives Back” charity effort, Allen will travel to Haiti with the United Nations Foundation. He’ll share video from his visit and sing on the Thursday, Feb. 25, episode of “American Idol.”

Fox said Wednesday that viewers will be asked to make donations online or by text-messaging, with the money going to the Idol Gives Back Foundation to help support the U.N. Foundation’s work in Haiti.

“Idol Gives Back” takes place on the April 21 episode of “American Idol,” raising money for five charities, including Feeding America and Malaria No More.

