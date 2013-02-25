Who is HitFix’s top pundit in a tricky year for Oscar predictions?

Well, we knew going in that this would probably not be our proudest year for predictions. While a number of categories had cast-iron frontrunners, many were considerably trickier, with two or even three plausible outcomes making for little consensus among pundits.
Some years you simply have stronger instincts than others, and even with no jaw-dropping upsets last night, uncertainty got the better of us in a number of categories. Between our three HitFix pundits, it was Kris who came out on top, calling 18 out of 24 categories correctly. Greg Ellwood was just behind with 17 predictions right, while yours truly brought up the rear with a lowly 16.
We were all beaten, however, by our regular In Contention guest columnist Gerard Kennedy, who nailed 20 out of 24, including all three shorts categories — hats off, Gerard!
That puts us squarely mid-field compared to Oscar prognosticators from other sites. Over at Gold Derby, our Oscar Talk cohort Anne Thompson distinguished herself with 20 out of 24 (including one very smart pick for “Lincoln” in Best Production Design, a win few saw coming), while Anthony Breznican and Scott Feinberg both went one better.
Still, we all had our individual individual bright spots. Though I’m not sure why so many people insist on calling his win an “upset” — he had won the Globe and the BAFTA, after all, while his non-nomination at SAG was essentially a calendar issue — I was one of comparatively few pundits to plump for “Django Unchained” star Christoph Waltz in Best Supporting Actor. (Kris and Greg were both counting on a sentimental surge for Robert De Niro.)
Kris, meanwhile, went against the majority by picking “Brave” for Best Animated Feature, when most (including Greg) thought it would go to Disney’s whizzier Annie Award champ “Wreck-It Ralph.” Again, the signs were there — like Waltz, “Brave” was rewarded by BAFTA and the HFPA — and Kris was right to assume the Academy would respond to the gentler, more traditional storytelling of Pixar’s summer hit. (I, meanwhile, knew I was going on a dangerous limb with Tim Burton’s critically supported flop “Frankenweenie,” but I thought — or overthought, rather — that auteur affection might come through the middle in a tight race. It was not to be.)
Greg, meanwhile, gained points by not sharing my faith, or Kris’, in Michael Haneke’s “Amour.” Kris and I both thought the late-surging BAFTA winner Emmanuelle Riva could sneak ahead in Best Actress to become the oldest winner in Academy history, and that Haneke would benefit from being the more refined choice for Best Original Screenplay. Greg stuck by Hollywood, predicting on-paper favorites Jennifer Lawrence and Quentin Tarantino, and was right both times.
Greg was also the only one of us to half-call that wacky tie for Best Sound Editing, having predicted “Skyfall” for the win. Kris and I were evidently some way off in our joint “Life of Pi” prediction, as subtler sound showcase “Zero Dark Thirty” shared the trophy with Mr. Bond. This was widely agreed to be the night’s toughest category to call, and the tied result — the first at the Oscars in 18 years — was gratifying proof of that.
The other technical category giving most pundits trouble was Best Production Design — which, as mentioned above, resulted in that slightly surprising win for “Lincoln.” Tellingly, it was one of the few categories where Kris, Greg and I all went separate ways — for “Les Mis,” “Life of Pi” and “Anna Karenina,” respectively — yet we still all managed to get it wrong. Go figure.
On the other hand, on the 14 categories where we were united in our predictions, we were correct each time. That includes the not-at-all-certain Best Director victory for Ang Lee — a favorite among pundits whose win, to judge from the Twitter response I gauged, nonetheless seemed to surprise a lot of armchair observers. I guess the none-too-helpful message is: stick with us, but only when it’s all three of us.
How did you fare in your predictions? Which calls were you proudest of? And DID anyone call that Best Sound Editing tie? (Don’t lie to us, please.) Tell us in the comments!
i was happy to go 19/24 even though all 5 of my misses were in major categories: Director, Actress, Supp. Actor, O. Screenplay, and Animated Feature
I expected to crash and burn this year, so I was shocked when I got 20. Why wasn’t there a Picktainment pool this year? Only my husband knows with certainty that I did this well. Ha!
I managed to get my final predictions posted on a previous comment thread on Saturday – I went 20/24 too and 8/8 in the top categories. I’d like to be able to claim credit but it was largely luck …
I got 18/24 (in a three-way tie behind a 21/24) in my bragging rights pool, but apparently 20/24 and the win in my actual $$ pool, so I think I’ll take that. I think this year was a good lesson in being way too swayed by it being an “uncommon” year and getting distracted from the stats/precursors by extraneously “noisy” buzz.
I also ended up in a three-way tie with 18/24, but we were in first place. I still lost, because the damned show went on way too long (our tiebreaker question).
The ones I picked wrong were Best Actress (Riva), Director (Spielberg), Supporting Actor (De Niro), Production Design (Anna Karenina), Original Screenplay (Amour) and Live Action Short (Mondays at Racine). On the first four, I second-guessed my way to a mistake.
Still, I did better than I expected. I was extremely unconfident this year.
Actually, Mondays at Racine was a second guess. too, now that I think of it. Grrr.
Besides the shorts, which I didn’t both to predict, I was only wrong in 4 categories, going 17/21 which is as good as I could have expected. I didn’t get director, adapted screenplay, production design or score, but in all but director my alternate choice won.
I was happy that I got all the acting races right, especially Christoph Waltz, as I heard so many people completely discounting him, where I knew De Niro was never going to win.
It was funny in that the order they happened to present the awards in, I was undefeated for quite a while, but I started missing more frequently towards the end.
Also, since I got one of the sound editing winners right (“Skyfall”), I’m counting that as a full win in that category, how is everyone else counting that tie in their predictions?
I counted it as a full win for each in my Oscar pool. (Even though I wasn’t one of them). I mean, they each got Oscars, right? They didn’t cut the little gold guy in half and give each to the winners.
very true, but my thinking is that I feels weird to count them equally since “Zero Dark” was a much bigger underdog than “Skyfall”
just looked at my Awardsdaily predictions, which included the shorts, I got both “Paperman” and “Inocente” right, but not “Curfew”, so that makes my predictions 19/24, which has to be the best I’ve ever done.
Eh, if that’s the way they counted them you’d get more points for picking Lincoln for Production Design, or any other underdog. But they still all count one.
If it’s any comfort to anyone, by the way, Nate Silver only got 4/6 predictions right.
Not counting the three categories where I knew absolutely NOTHING (Doc. Short, Animated Short, Live Short), I went 15/21, and I’m truly upset I went with my head instead of my heart in the writing categories, as I thought Tony and Mark would pull out wins there. Oh well. I got Lee and Waltz right, that gave me some street-cred around these parts. lol
I went 20/24, missing only Director, Supporting Actor, Animated Feature and Production Design. I’ve never done better.
Nice work! For some reason, I didn’t have your full list of predictions, but I’ve amended the post.
No prob! I’m not a “pundit” in the way you guys are… :-)
Ha! I’ll always stick with you. Because you guys are the best in the business. Everyone has a down year. I know even Kris wouldn’t have won my Oscar pool this year, because I usually go with his picks. But that’d be a first. (We do weight the big acting, directing, and picture categories though. Laymen won’t play if getting Best Picture counts as much as Best Doc Short).
So I guess I looked smart for picking Lee for director, which gave me the lead…which I gave right back when Riva didn’t win. I kinda got the feeling that emotions were taking over for that pick a little, but you all have pulled so many upsets, I couldn’t in good conscience go against it. (I mean, you did get Directing!). So those offset. What really probably killed me was the tie. When two of the picks gives people points, and neither one is yours, that hurts. Amour not getting the Screenplay didn’t help either. Which pretty much convinced me Riva was doomed at that point. Waltz didn’t help either…and not getting lucky with Production design…it was really death by a bunch of papercuts. Kept waiting for that oddball one to go your way, and they kept going another way, up until almost the very end with Directing..at which point it was probably too late.
But don’t get too down. Learn from it; sometimes the obvious pick is the right one. But this is still the best info out there, and it comes with a side of rational discussion, rather than the venom of some places… Better luck for us all next year.
Thanks! I don’t think anyone’s “down” about this. Nothing but a game, and a more fun one than usual this year.
Well, maybe I’m projecting. :-) I’ve never lost an Oscar pool till this year. (Tied a couple, but never lost). Went from general research and guesses to, as the internet/awards blogs/Entertainment Weekly publishing started making everyone an expert, had to try and find the resources that would still give me an edge. And this is the place. So I’m keeping the faith. But if anyone’s “down” it’s probably just me!
Emmanuel Riva probably needed a week or two more to peak. But considering that the Academy spread the wealth around, J. Law’s win might have benefited a couple of winners in tight race (supporting actor and adapted screenplay).
Yeah, that was my thinking for choosing Lawrence- if Riva had a couple of weeks or so more, I’m thinking she could have pulled it off. But this was really a toss-up, I think.
And I was also right to predict Waltz, but, while I’d love to mock you all for predicting Mr. “No wins at all and no BAFTA and GG nom” De Niro (and will LOL!), truth to be told, we’ll never know how right, or how wrong, we were.
After all, all it would take was one voter missing the deadline and anyone predicting ZDT to win sound editing would be considered crazy and people would say it never stood a chance.
As the first comment noted, this is all quite unknowable, but I think Lawrence’s fundamentals were too strong for a week or two to have made a difference for Riva. “Silver Linings” clearly got a lot of love from the Academy, and she was the primary focus of its Oscar hopes, in addition to having a huge year at the box office.
Anne’s Production Design pick was genius. On the podcast when she revealed her reasoning, I thought she had lost her mind. But her logic was sound, she actually managed to predict an extremely unlikely outcome.
I feel so strange that it won! Its such a atypical choice for the academy! Its very much in the background, doesn’t draw attention to itself and serves the story – almost shocking the academy picked such subtle work when more in your face options, which have found favor in recent years, were also available.
I finally saw Lincoln on the big screen before the Oscars and was really disappointed in the production design. The weakest of the nominees!
What was Anne Thompson’s logic again?
18/24. Missed Actress, Supporting Actor, Animated Feature, Live Action Short, Production Design, and Original Screenplay.
Interesting trend building up over the past four years by the way. The visually stunning entries in the Oscar races over the past four years (Avatar, Inception, Hugo, and now Life of Pi) have been something of second place winners, with this year being the most robust win with Director. Can the trend continue?
I got 17/24….BAD & missed in major categories Picture, Director, Original & Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Production Design & Sound Editing..Better luck next time to me.
I ended up with 19/24 which I was happy with… in hindsight I should have stuck with Jennifer Lawrence over Riva. I did pick Waltz, QT and Lincoln for Production Design so I was glad to get those right.
This is Gerard’s year on the In Contention bragging rights beat. Nicely done, G.
Kristopher – You still rank #1 out of 10 pundits I track (who have proven over the last 10 years they consistently rank high. Based on my records here is how the list shapes out:
Kris Tapley 17.8
(Me) 17.5
OW/AD Likely 17.44
Scott Feinberg 17.4
Tom Hammond 17.38
Tom O’Neil 17.13
Ann Thompson 17
Nathaniel Rogers 16.6
Dave Karger 16.29
Adam Lucyk 16.13
Sasha Stone 16
(bBased on results posted either at Awards Daily or directly from the last posted prediction on their website or podcast over 10 years. Note not all pundits have data for 10 years so some reflect only 7-8 years where they predicted for all 24 categories)
Wowsers. You kept track of all that over 10 years? You rock.
Oscar Moneyball. Unfortunately Anne Thompson failed me on Animated Short (5/7 over the years), Feinberg failed on Adapted screenplay (he’d been right 8/9) and Karger broke his perfect record of 6/6 on Original Screenplay.
You were right in 10/11 categories in which I use you as one of the most reliable sources. Sasha Stone and Tom Hammond generally have more categories where over the years they have been right, but both tend to have wild swings in number of right overall. But yes, I have tracked this for 10 years now. A geek’s gotta do what a geek’s gotta do…
I got 22/24. Missed Documentary Short and Production Design. I was predicting Inocente at one point but changed so that’s annoying.
Don’t feel bad. I’ve won Oscar pools several times in a row but this year I only got 18 out of 24. Several categories were tough to predict this year. At least I got Ang Lee right.
I would love to know the number of tie votes in the sound editing category. How strange.
Also strange was Skyfall winning the same number of Oscars as Lincoln.
For as crazy as this year has been, I was shocked to find it my best showing: 21 out of 24. Only missed production design, sound editing, and documentary short.
Made a few bucks last night, to say the least.
Congrats Gerard and thanks to all of you for helping out so much in doing well in my own Oscar pools. I wish I had listened to you re: Brave.
As for Lawrence, a sad thing for Emanuelle Riva, who was unquestionably robbed.
The only winner that made my jaw drop was Production Design. All of the rest were at least strong contenders.
Bummer stat of the night (for me, anyway): my favorite Best Picture nominee was the only one to go home empty-handed.
I’m sorry but anybody who gave themselves a full point on the tied category should deduct a half a point. You were just HALF right unless you called the tie.
TJB I’m sorry but anybody who gave themselves a full point on the tied category should deduct a half a point. You were just HALF right unless you called the tie.
I went 20/24, by far my best ever. I missed Sound Editing, Directing, Animated Short, and Production Design.
Sound Editing’s a bit embarassing, since I ended up having two chances to get it right, and I missed both times (I guessed “Life of Pi”).
Director and Animated Short were both risks I took despite the nagging feeling that the actual winners would take it, so I guess I could have gone 22/24 if I’d been a bit more on the game.
Production Design, there’s no way I would have gotten. I thought “Les Miserables” would be the most likely upset there, if anything was to beat “Anna Karenina”.
I’m happiest about calling the two “Django” wins, both of which were in tossup categories.
I had “Brave” and Lee as projected winners with the fifteen days prior to the ceremony.
Production Design I never would have gotten and I just never bought Waltz as a winner. That was clearly my “blind category” this year…
I picked “Brave” at the last minute, after kind of hoping “Wreck-It Ralph” would win for most of the season. I took a riskier move in betting on “Adam and Dog” instead of “Paperman”.
I went 9 for 21 (didn’t bother with the shorts) , making it possibly my worst showing ever. I think it is the first time my number of correct oredictions was in the single digits.
I did very well this year, winning one of my Oscar pool and placing 2nd in another. Seems I beat almost all the experts. I predicted 20 out of 24. Took a big risk with Lincoln for Screenplay and I missed Sound Editing, Production Design and Doc Short.
[filmactually.blogspot.com]
I got 19/24 right, which was enough to tie for the best in my Oscar pool, so I’m pretty happy with that. I missed Director (unfortunate last minute change), Production Design, Sound Editing, Documentary Short, and Live Action Short.
It seems as though Production Design was the one category no one got right. Except Anne Thompson, that is…
I almost switched to “Lincoln”, because I just knew “Anna Karenina” wasn’t well liked enough to win. But I chose “Life of Pi” instead.
I only got 11/24. I was most surprised by Curfew winning Live Action Short. I watch the shorts each year and I thought Buzkashi Boys was a lock, based solely on its quality (though I slightly preferred Asad, personally). I wonder if it helped Curfew that it was the only short that was in English…
BAFTA did pretty well this year too in the big categories, i.e. Supporting Actor and Orginal Screenplay (but not, unfortunately Lead Actress)
I only missed the exact same categories as Gerard, plus Best Live-Action Short. I thought they’d go with the serious one (Afghani teens in Bushkazi Boys) over the humorous one. (Yes, God of Love won, but Time Freak did not.) I think this is my best guessing in recent years.
I actually got 21 of the 24 categories correct. I feel so accomplished, haha! [dvr-overload.blogspot.com]
I went 19/24 – missed original screenplay, production design, live action short, animated feature and supporting actor. In 3 cases my 2nd choice that were very close for me ended up taking it. I stood no chance of guessing production design or supporting actor.
15.5 out of 24+a bonus.
Terrible.