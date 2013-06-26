Awww: Kristen Bell has proposed to Dax Shepard post-DOMA ruling

The Supreme Court struck down a key part of the Defense Against Marriage Act this morning, declaring it unconstitutional to deny benefits to same-sex couples who are already married. Which, like, finally.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who have a son together, have been engaged for four years but have been delaying their official knot-tie as a protest against inequality. And now it looks like the unbearably adorable pair (remember that amazing sloth thing?) can finally become the old married couple they were always meant to be.

By which I mean, Kristen publicly proposed to Dax this morning via Twitter:

And Dax said yes, because he isn’t a total dummy.

Here’s hoping a team of sloths are the bridesmaids.

