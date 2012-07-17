Kristen Bell to star in big screen drama ‘The Lifeguard’

Kristen Bell is diving into “The Lifeguard,” written and directed by Liz W. Garcia.

The “House of Lies” actress , will appear opposite star with Mamie Gummer, Martin Starr, Alex Shaffer, Joshua Harto and Amy Madigan in the film, reports Deadline.com.

Bell is set to play a former New York City reporter who returns to her hometown and takes a job at her high school alma mater as a lifeguard. There, she develops a risky relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

“Lifeguard” starts shooting later this month in Pittsburgh.

Garcia, whose TV writing credits include “Dawson’s Creek,” “Wonderfalls” and “Cold Case” also co-created the short-lived TNT series “Memphis Beat,” starring Jason Lee.

Bell, who currently stars on Showtime’s “House of Lies” will soon be seen in “The Writers,” alongside Lily Collins, (“Mirror, Mirror”), Jennifer Connelly and Greg Kinnear.