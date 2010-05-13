Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson go outdoor for ‘Eclipse’

#Twilight #Robert Pattinson
05.13.10 8 years ago

It’s hard to believe, but “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is seven weeks away from opening.  And while the self-generating publicity engine that is “Twilight” never really dies down, Summit is starting to increase the focus on that prime June 30 release date.

Today, the studio released the outdoor banner for “Eclipse” which should show up in cities like Los Angeles and New York. You can enjoy it in three different versions. First, a complete look at the very wide art.  Second, a close up on everyone’s favorites: Bella (Kristen “If I’m not home I’m making an indie” Stewart), Edward (Robert “Happy 24” Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor “back in the gym” Lautner).

Additionally, you can also click here to get a much higher rez version of the art.

And lastly, if you haven’t seen the first official clip from “Eclipse” featuring the Volturi taking in the sights of Seattle, click here.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens nationwide and on IMAX on June 30.

 

TOPICS#Twilight#Robert Pattinson
TAGSBELLAECLIPSEEDWARDJACOBkristen stewartRobert PattinsonTaylor LautnerTwilight

