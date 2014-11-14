Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch and more contenders hit Hollywood Film Awards

11.14.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

It's the awards show that isn't really an awards show, but that didn't stop almost every major contender in town for stopping by to pick up their awards or present one to someone else. Yes, the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards brought out some big names, even if we'll all forget this event happened tomorrow.

Some of the major names who appeared on stage such as Shailene Woodley, Jennifer Lopez and Robert Pattinson avoided the red carpet, but Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Steve Carell, Channing Tatum and Keira Knightley took the time to pose for the paparazzi and, in effect, you.

Check out all the pretty photos in the embedded gallery below.

