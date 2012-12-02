Kristen Stewart, Bradley Cooper and more rev up for the Oscars at 2012 Governors Awards

Kristen Stewart, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Will Smith, Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan were among the A-listers to turn out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2012 Governors Ball on Saturday, which awarded honorary Oscars to four cinematic legends: DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg, “direct cinema” documentary pioneer D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back”), AFI founder George Stevens, Jr. and stuntman Hal Needham.

Snippets of the untelevised ceremony will likely air at the Oscars in February. In the meantime, you can check out all the star-studded red carpet photos from the event in the gallery below.