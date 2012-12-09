Kristen Stewart confirms she’ll star with Ben Affleck in con artist comedy ‘Focus’

Is Kristen Stewart funny? Looks like we’ll be finding out soon enough.

The “Twilight” superstar has corroborated recent reports that she’ll be starring opposite Ben Affleck in a new comedy entitled “Focus,” telling The Huffington Post: “I can confirm that rumor. …It’s a comedy. I’m really excited about it. We start shooting in April.”

Stewart will star as a young, inexperienced con artist who teams up with Affleck’s character, a more seasoned grifter who eventually falls for her. The film is being written and directed by the “Crazy, Stupid Love” team of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

As for what she’s got lined up before April, Stewart doesn’t appear content to rest on her laurels following the whirlwind global press tour for “Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

“[I] would love to find some micro-project before then, because April is kind of a ways away,” the actress told HuffPo.

“Breaking Dawn – Part 2” now stands as the highest-grossing “Twilight” film ever, with over $750 million in worldwide receipts. Stewart will next be seen in the Jack Kerouac adaptation “On the Road,” which hits theaters and VOD on Dec. 21.

Do you think Stewart and Affleck will make for a good on-screen pairing? Sound off below.

