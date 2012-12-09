Kristen Stewart confirms she’ll star with Ben Affleck in con artist comedy ‘Focus’

Is Kristen Stewart funny? Looks like we’ll be finding out soon enough.
The “Twilight” superstar has corroborated recent reports that she’ll be starring opposite Ben Affleck in a new comedy entitled “Focus,” telling The Huffington Post: “I can confirm that rumor. …It’s a comedy. I’m really excited about it. We start shooting in April.”
Stewart will star as a young, inexperienced con artist who teams up with Affleck’s character, a more seasoned grifter who eventually falls for her. The film is being written and directed by the “Crazy, Stupid Love” team of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.
As for what she’s got lined up before April, Stewart doesn’t appear content to rest on her laurels following the whirlwind global press tour for “Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”
“[I] would love to find some micro-project before then, because April is kind of a ways away,” the actress told HuffPo.
“Breaking Dawn – Part 2” now stands as the highest-grossing “Twilight” film ever, with over $750 million in worldwide receipts. Stewart will next be seen in the Jack Kerouac adaptation “On the Road,” which hits theaters and VOD on Dec. 21.
Do you think Stewart and Affleck will make for a good on-screen pairing? Sound off below.
Gigli or Jersey Girl 2 with a 20 year age difference. I smell a Razzie on the horizon.
The directors have already made two very strong comedies. I don’t know why you’d assume it would be bad based on that.
Affleck and Stewart should have zero chemistry with each other.
Speaking as someone who doesn’t particularly care for either one of them as actors, I’d have to agree with you on that.
Kristen was only 17 when she co-starred with Ryan Reynolds in Adventureland as lovers. She had chemistry with him and he was a great deal older. She also had great chemistry with Eddie Redmayne in The Yellow Handkerchief. I think she will be great in it. I like Ben Afleck so I think it will work.
So true
I’m curious where Kristen took acting lessons because she can’t act nor emote. Her facial expressions aren’t. Even in her scene work, she has no levels, she is a constant flat line of non-emotion with no character. Watching her is quite painful, actually, and quite sad because there are so many talented and beautiful young women who are so much more talented, respectful and worthy of the career that Kristen has somehow landed.
i think she would be great in it, because of her cool nature.though her facial expressions are not my favorite i think she a good actress and the directo must have seen something they want/need in her to use her.
two people who cannot act. awesome!
I would bang Kristen Stewart.
well ben affleck has bailed…so what is she intending to work on??