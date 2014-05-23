Kristen Stewart finally makes it to Cannes for ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’ premiere

CANNES – She missed the photo call. She missed the press conference. Nothing, however, could keep Kristen Stewart from the 2014 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Clouds of Sils Maria.”

Stewart, who has gotten excellent notices for the drama, flew directly from filming on the “American Ultra” set in New Orleans to Cannes just in time for the red carpet. She was joined by co-stars Juliette Binoche, Chloe Grace Moretz and director Olivier Assayas.

Surprisingly also making waves on la Croisette were Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman and John Travolta who are in town to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Pulp Fiction.” The landmark American indie won the Palme d'Or in 1994 and is having a special screening later tonight.

Check out all the photos in the embedded gallery below.

For Guy Lodge's review of “Clouds of Sils Maria,” click here.