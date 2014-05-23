Kristen Stewart finally makes it to Cannes for ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’ premiere

CANNES – She missed the photo call. She missed the press conference. Nothing, however, could keep Kristen Stewart from the 2014 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Clouds of Sils Maria.”
Stewart, who has gotten excellent notices for the drama, flew directly from filming on the “American Ultra” set in New Orleans to Cannes just in time for the red carpet. She was joined by co-stars Juliette Binoche, Chloe Grace Moretz and director Olivier Assayas.
Surprisingly also making waves on la Croisette were Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman and John Travolta who are in town to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Pulp Fiction.” The landmark American indie won the Palme d'Or in 1994 and is having a special screening later tonight.
Kristen Stewart is most amazing actress. she just keeps getting better and better
we can see Kristen in this year as Cole, Valentine, Sophie, Lydia and Phoebe…how amazing is 2014….
Funny, she didn’t have time to show up for the photo call or the interview on Le Grande Journal. Maybe after the was she acted in 2012, they thought it was better to keep her away from the media.
The French are not fond of her. Last time she arrived in Nice her first impression was flipping the bird with both hands. Then she proceeded to boo the professional photographers on the red carpet who were there to help her publicize her film.
The cast of On The Road had been invited to be on Le Grande Journal but they rescinded their invitation after all her bad behavior. I’m sure Salles was thrilled about that, lol.
Valentine, this comment made me sad for you, because you seem like someone who is much too invested in the specific details of Ms. Stewart’s comings and goings when you clearly do not like her. Why waste so much of your precious time reading and commenting on articles about her? Life is too short to hold on so tightly to your hate. Let go and live your beautiful life surrounded by things that make you happy. Peace.
Just in case.. Kristen was filming American Ultra, and the flight was late. that’s the only reason why she didn’t went to the grand journal and the press conference. If you are so obsessed with her and find the littlest things to make her look bad, at least you should read and hear what she says, i’m just saying.