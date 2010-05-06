Kristen Stewart goes ‘On the Road’ before ‘Breaking Dawn’

Kristen Stewart is making it clear she has no intention to go “Hollywood” besides her iconic role as Bella in the “Twilight Saga.” Stewart has already released two indie films this year, “The Yellow Handkerchief” and the unexpected box office misfire “The Runaways.” Plus, Stewart still has “Welcome to the Rileys” primed for award season this fall. Now, Stewart is stepping up to join the cast of Walter Sales’ cinematic adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s classic novel “On the Road.”

Kerouac’s mostly autobiographic and critically acclaimed novel centers on trips he took with friends across America in the 1950s. The author’s alter ego, Dean Moriarty, will be played by “Tron Legacy’s” Garrett Hedlund. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Stewart will play Moriarty’s “on-and-off” wife Marylou. Sam Riley, who shined in the indie “Control,” will play Keruoac’s alter ego Sal Paradise.

Salles, who is best known for “The Motorcycle Diaries,” is so passionate about his new project he took Kerouac’s trips across the continent and even filmed a documentary about his journey.

The independently financed $25 million film is expected to begin production in August. This won’t hinder Stewart’s commitment to “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” which will shoot sometime this fall. She’ll next appear in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opening on June 30.