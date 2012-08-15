Kristen Stewart has not been dropped from ‘Snow White’ sequel

As our own Drew McWeeny pointed out earlier, the last few days’ scuttlebutt about Kristen Stewart being axed from the forthcoming “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel have been greatly exaggerated.

Universal issued a statement officially putting the rumors to rest.

In a press release, Universal Co-Chairman Donna Langley said, “We are extremely proud of ‘Snow White and the Huntsman,’ and we”re currently exploring all options to continue the franchise. Any reports that Kristen Stewart has been dropped are false.”

While it was correctly reported that writer David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “Men in Black 3”) is off the project after turning in his draft, rumors were flying about Stewart’s departure after her affair with the film’s married director, Rupert Sanders, went public. The ensuing fallout between Stewart and her “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson has been particularly scrutinized in some corners of the media.

For now, the studio’s plans for a potential sequel (or spin-off, highlighting Chris Hemsworth’s Huntsman character) sound very much up in the air, but now we know that Universal officially hasn’t dropped Stewart from any future franchise plans.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” grossed $154 million in the U.S.