2014 New York Film Festival slate revealed

The Film Society of Lincoln Center has announced the full slate of this year's 52nd annual event, and as usual it's a tightly curated assortment of world cinema.

World premieres previously announced include David Fincher's “Gone Girl” (opening night) and Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice” (centerpiece), but in addition, there are a slew of North American premieres at the event. They include Dominik Graf's “Beloved Sisters,” Mathieu Amalric's “The Blue Room,” Asia Argento's “Misunderstood,” Bertrand Bonello's “Saint Laurent” and Alice Rohrwacher's “The Wonders.”

Sony Classics will have a solid presence, bringing Sundance hit “Whiplash” and Cannes sensations “Foxcatcher” and “Mr. Turner.” Also previously announced, Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman” will serve as closing night presentation.

Check out the full lineup below.

The 52nd annual New York Film Festival runs Sept. 26 – Oct. 12.

Opening Night Gala Selection

“Gone Girl”

Director: David Fincher

Centerpiece Gala Selection

“Inherent Vice”

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Closing Night Gala Selection

“Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance”

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

“Beloved Sisters (Die geliebten Schwestern)”

Director: Dominik Graf

“The Blue Room (La chambre bleue)”

Director: Mathieu Amalric

“Clouds of Sils Maria”

Director: Olivier Assayas

“Eden”

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

“Foxcatcher”

Director: Bennett Miller

“Goodbye to Language (Adieu au langage)”

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

“Heaven Knows What”

Directors: Josh & Benny Safdie

“Hill of Freedom (Jayuui Eondeok)”

Director: Hong Sang-soo

“Horse Money (Cavalo Dinheiro)”

Director: Pedro Costa

“Jauja”

Director: Lisandro Alonso

“Life of Riley (Aimer, boire et chanter)”

Director: Alain Resnais

“Listen Up Philip”

Director: Alex Ross Perry

“Maps to the Stars”

Director: David Cronenberg

“Misunderstood (Incompresa)”

Director: Asia Argento

“Mr. Turner”

Director: Mike Leigh

“Pasolini”

Director: Abel Ferrara

“The Princess of France (La Princesa de Francia)”

Director: Matías Piñeiro

“Saint Laurent”

Director: Bertrand Bonello

“La Sapienza”

Director: Eugène Green

“'71”

Director: Yann Demange

“Tales of the Grim Sleeper”

Director: Nick Broomfield

“Timbuktu”

Director: Abderrahmane Sissako

“Time Out of Mind”

Director: Oren Moverman

“Two Days, One Night (Deux jours, une nuit)”

Directors: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

“Two Shots Fired (Dos Disparos)”

Director: Martín Rejtman

“Whiplash”

Director: Damien Chazelle

“The Wonders (Le meraviglie)”

Director: Alice Rohrwacher