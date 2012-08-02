Kristen Stewart nabs Jennifer Lawrence-coveted ‘Lie Down in Darkness’ role

Current tabloid queen Kristen Stewart is preparing to “Lie Down in Darkness.”

By the way, that’s not a metaphor for her cheatin’ ways – it’s the title of her next project, an adaptation of William Styron’s 1951 novel of the same name that centers on the tragic downfall of a well-to-do Virginia family. Stewart has signed on to play the lead role of Peyton Loftis, a beautiful young woman who is irreparably damaged by a dysfunctional relationship with her hateful mother (who reserves all her love for Peyton’s crippled sister Maudie) and alcoholic, incestuous father.

“Crazy Heart” helmer Scott Cooper is on board to direct the film, which reportedly drew interest from “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence, though the actress would’ve been unable to commit due to a shooting schedule that includes a fall production start for “Catching Fire” and a January start for the upcoming “X-Men: First Class” sequel.

In other Stewart news, Universal’s planned sequel of “Snow White and the Huntsman” continues to move forward despite the drama surrounding Stewart’s admitted affair with married director Rupert Sanders, with the studio claiming “nothing has changed and we are still looking at sequel options that would include Rupert directing.” David Koepp has been retained to write the script for the follow-up.

Credit goes to Vulture for breaking both stories.

Stewart has two films coming up this year: the highly-anticipated “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” and Walter Salles’ Jack Kerouac adaptation “On the Road” (Cannes review).



Do you think Stewart is the right choice for “Lie Down in Darkness,” or would you have preferred Lawrence in the part? Also, any interest in seeing a “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel? Sound off in the comments!