Kristen Stewart nabs Jennifer Lawrence-coveted ‘Lie Down in Darkness’ role

Current tabloid queen Kristen Stewart is preparing to “Lie Down in Darkness.”
By the way, that’s not a metaphor for her cheatin’ ways – it’s the title of her next project, an adaptation of William Styron’s 1951 novel of the same name that centers on the tragic downfall of a well-to-do Virginia family. Stewart has signed on to play the lead role of Peyton Loftis, a beautiful young woman who is irreparably damaged by a dysfunctional relationship with her hateful mother (who reserves all her love for Peyton’s crippled sister Maudie) and alcoholic, incestuous father.
“Crazy Heart” helmer Scott Cooper is on board to direct the film, which reportedly drew interest from “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence, though the actress would’ve been unable to commit due to a shooting schedule that includes a fall production start for “Catching Fire” and a January start for the upcoming “X-Men: First Class” sequel.
In other Stewart news, Universal’s planned sequel of “Snow White and the Huntsman” continues to move forward despite the drama surrounding Stewart’s admitted affair with married director Rupert Sanders, with the studio claiming “nothing has changed and we are still looking at sequel options that would include Rupert directing.” David Koepp has been retained to write the script for the follow-up.
Credit goes to Vulture for breaking both stories.
Stewart has two films coming up this year: the highly-anticipated “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” and Walter Salles’ Jack Kerouac adaptation “On the Road” (Cannes review).
Do you think Stewart is the right choice for “Lie Down in Darkness,” or would you have preferred Lawrence in the part? Also, any interest in seeing a “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel? Sound off in the comments!
I would like to gave seen Jennifer in this role.
Well, that’s a shame. She will ruin that movie. But then again, maybe this will be the final nail in her coffin and the end to all of us suffering through her awful acting efforts.
I would much rather have seen Jennifer Lawrence in this film…I don’t care for Stewart or her “acting” style. Jennifer Lawrence is a marvelous actress(and so warm and relatable)….Jennifer Lawrence would have nailed this role because as proof of her work in Poker House, Winter’s Bone Jennifer knows her way around dysfunctional families.
jennifer would have been much better. she actually has a personality. also, good luck to universal on keeping sanders and stewart. not like snow white was that amazing to begin w. ith
Ugh…. what a bad choice. What were they thinking? Jen Lawrence would’ve been awesome. But even if she’s not available, any other actresses would’ve been better than Stewart.
I like writing comments three times.
Ugh… what a bad choice. Jennifer Lawrence would’ve been awesome. But even if she’s not available, any other actresses would’ve been better than Stewart.
I like writing comments three times.
Write a comment…Ugh… what a bad choice. Jennifer Lawrence would’ve been awesome. But even if she’s not available, any other actresses would’ve been better than Stewart.
I like writing comments three times.
Yeah… sorry about that. Wasn’t my intention at all. I thought my first two comments were failed so I wrote it again. I know, it looks annoying. I wish there was a way to delete them.
I would have much preferred to see Jennifer in the role as she’s a much better actress in my opinion. She can actually act, instead of standing there looking and sounding constipated all the time. And she’s so much nicer in interviews…