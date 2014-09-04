Kristen Stewart reports for duty in new ‘Camp X-Ray’ poster

Erstwhile “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart looks even sterner than usual as a Guantanamo Bay prison guard in the new poster for the Sundance hit “Camp X-Ray.”

In the film, Stewart plays a new guard at Gitmo, where she strikes up an unlikely relationship with one of the detainees, played by “A Separation's” Peyman Moaadi (who uses the alternate spelling Payman Maadi in English-language roles). The poster's tagline sums it up: “Connection takes courage.”



Check out the poster here:





Directed by Peter Sattler, it also stars John Carroll Lynch, Lane Garrison, and Joseph Julian Soria

“Camp X-Ray” will be released in theaters and VOD October 28.