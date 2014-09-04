Kristen Stewart reports for duty in new ‘Camp X-Ray’ poster

#Twilight
09.04.14 4 years ago

Erstwhile “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart looks even sterner than usual as a Guantanamo Bay prison guard in the new poster for the Sundance hit “Camp X-Ray.” 

In the film, Stewart plays a new guard at Gitmo, where she strikes up an unlikely relationship  with one of the detainees, played by “A Separation's” Peyman Moaadi (who uses the alternate spelling Payman Maadi in English-language roles). The poster's tagline sums it up: “Connection takes courage.”
 
Check out the poster here:
 
 

Directed by Peter Sattler, it also stars John Carroll Lynch, Lane Garrison, and Joseph Julian Soria

“Camp X-Ray” will be released in theaters and VOD October 28.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSCamp XRaykristen stewartTwilight

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP