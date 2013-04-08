Kristen Stewart, ‘Terminator 2,’ Jim Carrey: 10 fun facts about the MTV Movie Awards

The MTV Movie Awards are coming up this weekend (April 14), and the slate of nominees wasn’t as terrible as it has been in recent years, so it might actually be a fun watch. Last year I went back in time for a retrospective on the inaugural edition from 1992, and I plan to go back to the 1993 awards in an upcoming piece. In the meantime, here’s something different.

This will be the 22nd annual MTV Movie Awards, and over those two decades, well, it’s been interesting. Categories have come and gone (Best Song form a Movie enjoyed eight-straight years before taking a nine-year hiatus and returning for Miley Cyrus to get hers), bizarre moments have made the news (anyone remember Jim Carrey’s Jim Morrison stunt from 1999?) and the whole trajectory has made for some interesting factoids along the way.

I thought I’d cherry pick 10 of those factoids and toss them out there for you to chew on today. Have a look at those in the gallery story below, and remember to tune in April 14 for the big show. The MTV nominees for Best Movie are “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Django Unchained,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Ted.”

