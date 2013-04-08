Kristen Stewart, ‘Terminator 2,’ Jim Carrey: 10 fun facts about the MTV Movie Awards

The MTV Movie Awards are coming up this weekend (April 14), and the slate of nominees wasn’t as terrible as it has been in recent years, so it might actually be a fun watch. Last year I went back in time for a retrospective on the inaugural edition from 1992, and I plan to go back to the 1993 awards in an upcoming piece. In the meantime, here’s something different.
This will be the 22nd annual MTV Movie Awards, and over those two decades, well, it’s been interesting. Categories have come and gone (Best Song form a Movie enjoyed eight-straight years before taking a nine-year hiatus and returning for Miley Cyrus to get hers), bizarre moments have made the news (anyone remember Jim Carrey’s Jim Morrison stunt from 1999?) and the whole trajectory has made for some interesting factoids along the way.
I thought I’d cherry pick 10 of those factoids and toss them out there for you to chew on today. Have a look at those in the gallery story below, and remember to tune in April 14 for the big show. The MTV nominees for Best Movie are “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Django Unchained,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Ted.”
Trying to find out if Phone Booth had been nominated at two separate years like Transformers (I thought it was?), I found out that the movie was nominated at the MTV Movie Awards Mexico… for BEST COLIN FARRELL IN A MOVIE.
S.W.A.T.: Colin Farrell
NOMINEES
Colin Farrell, Daredevil.
Colin Farrell, Phone Booth.
Colin Farrell, The Recruit.
Colin Farrell, S.W.A.T.
Colin Farrell, Veronica Guerin.
The winner was … Colin Farrell, for S.W.A.T.! They should’ve done this with Jessica Chastain in 2011.
Fun Fact: The MTV Movie Awards used to be fun.
OT: I haven’t seen any mention of The Place Beyond the Pines from either Kris or Guy yet. Thoughts?
Well, at least MTV can say they are better than the Academy, since Clooney lobbying and being a Hollywood darling doesn’t make any difference.
I doubt Clooney is doing much “lobbying” to the MTV set. :)
Fun to watch? It’s nothing but the Oscars 2.0! WTF Hotfix. The MTV Awards aren’t fun anymore. Who wants to see Oscar nominated films and actors get nominated for the MTV awards. No one’s watching this crap. Get a grip. YAWNS!
HitFix. With an “i.” Sorry “Twilight” wasn’t nominated.