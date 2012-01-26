Kristen Wiig and the ‘Bridesmaids’ cast will present at the Oscars together

The hilarious ladies of “Bridesmaids” are getting back together in a few weeks — but not for the rumored sequel.

The hit film’s stars Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Maya Rudolph are set to be presenters at the 84th Academy Awards.

Emmy winner McCarthy (“Mike and Molly”) is up for the best supporting actress Oscar for her scene-stealing performance in “Bridesmaids,” while Wiig is nominated for the film”s original screenplay. All six are making their first Oscar show appearances.



The Academy Awards, produced by Brian Grazer and Don Mischer, will air on ABC Sunday, February 26 from the Kodak Theatre in L.A. Billy Crystal is hosting.



