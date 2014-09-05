Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell hit the Toronto Film Fest red carpet with ‘Welcome to Me’

The 2014 Toronto Film Festival continued today with the world premiere of “Welcome to Me.” Co-stars Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell (who also produced) and Linda Cardellini hit the red carpet for the comedy.
See photos of the comedy trio here:
The 2014 Toronto Film Festival continued today with the world premiere of “Welcome to Me.” Co-stars Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell (who also produced) and Linda Cardellini hit the red carpet for the comedy.
See photos of the comedy trio here:
Join The Discussion: Log In With