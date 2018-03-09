UPROXX/DC Comics/Getty Image

With surprising speed, Kristen Wiig as the villain in Wonder Woman 2 went from “talks” to being confirmed by the director on Twitter:

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

When we wrote up the initial word, we noted that while Wiig is most famous as a comedian, she’s also done extensive dramatic work. And that more or less was the theme of reactions, split between people noting her resumé is more than Gilly:

initial fanboy instinct was to question kristen wiig being cast as cheetah. then i remembered when i questioned gal gadot's casting and then i shut up and sat on the edge of my seat waiting for wonder woman 2. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 9, 2018

Kristen Wiig dramatic roles to seek out:

– The Skeleton Twins

– Diary of a Teenage Girl

– Nasty Baby

– Welcome to Me

– Her cameo in mother! — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) March 9, 2018

I like to think Kristen Wiig's fierce performance in mother! played a role in her Wonder Woman casting. — Matt 🍻🛳 (@mattybooz) March 9, 2018

Why are people acting like Kristen Wiig being a comedian makes her an odd choice for the Wonder Woman sequel when all she's made since Bridesmaids are indie movies called like "Audrey Has Liver Cancer" — Riverdale DSA 🥞🌹 (@PraxisKenzie) March 9, 2018

And people who can’t quite see it:

Kristen Wiig would not have been anywhere near my top 10 choices for Cheetah but I hope she changes my mind with her performance — 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MoonlightMai) March 9, 2018

Ummmm I love Kristen Wiig a lot but I really don’t see her as Cheetah. I said the same about Heath Ledger as Joker and he shut me up, so what do I know lol. — M (@angrytaina) March 9, 2018

Of course, some noted the, ah, problems that will come with having a half-cat half woman villain:

As we noted when we discussed these rumors, Wiig’s got a much broader range than her SNL work would indicate. Bridesmaids is a pretty funny movie, if one that will ruin Jordan almonds even more than they already are. But it’s also an earnest look about hitting an emotional bottom and coming back from it. It’s easy to forget that comedy is harder than drama, and quite a few major actors got their start as comedians. After all, before Tom Hanks was winning Oscars and starring in Spielberg movies, he was not above delivering a quality nutshot joke. We doubt Wiig will quite be that dramatic in her shift, but she’s got the chops, and her take on a supervillain should be fun to watch. We’ll find out in December 2019.