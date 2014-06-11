Kristen Wiig reteams with ‘Bridesmaids’ co-writer for comedy she’ll direct and star in

“Bridesmaids 2”? Not so fast.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who co-wrote the screenplay to the 2011 blockbuster that launched Wiig's career as a film star, are re-teaming for a new comedy about “best friends who find themselves in over their heads and out of their depths, which were, perhaps, not too deep to begin with,” according to the New York Times. In addition to co-writing and co-starring in the film with Mumolo, Wiig will also make her directorial debut on the project.

“We”re very excited to be writing,” said Wiig and Mumolo in a statement to the Times. “We will be going into a cave for months to finish. An actual cave. We found one that”s nice and big. We”re putting a couch in there.”

Added Wiig: “I”ve been wanting to direct for some time now. This seems like the perfect first project.”

So why did they wait so long after “Bridesmaids” became a giant hit (the film grossed over $288 million worldwide) to write another script? Turns out they just didn't want to rush into anything.

“We wanted it to be the right time and the right idea,” they said. “And both of those elements have come together.”

Wiig has a number of films in the release pipeline including “The Skeleton Twins” opposite Bill Hader and “Welcome to Me” co-starring Will Ferrell and James Marsden, which she also produced. Mumolo most recently had a recurring role on the NBC series “About a Boy,” which is set to enter its second season in the fall.

