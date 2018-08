Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did you miss Carrie Underwood’s turn as Maria in “The Sound of Music Live!”? Well don’t worry, because “SNL” has condensed the whole thing down into one 6-minute sketch. And it features the return of Kristen Wiig as arguably her best character, the big-foreheaded, baby-handed Junice Merill.

She is one of my favorite things.

