Kristen Wiig to star in action-comedy from writers of ‘The Descendants’

#Kristen Wiig
02.29.12 6 years ago

Fresh off his killer Angelina Jolie impression at the Academy Awards on Sunday (oh, and that whole “winning an Oscar” thing), “The Descendants” scribe Jim Rash has sold an untitled action-comedy pitch to production company Indian Paintbrush along with his writing partner and co-Oscar winner Nat Faxon. The duo will also pen the script.

The best part of all? “Bridesmaids” star (and Best Original Screenplay nominee at Sunday’s ceremony) Kristen Wiig is attached to play the lead.

Variety broke the story, though no plot details were forthcoming. Wiig will next be seen on the big screen in writer/director Jennifer Westfeldt’s “Friends with Kids” opposite Westfeldt, Adam Scott, Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Megan Fox and Edward Burns.

Faxon, Rash and Wiig have all known each other since their days performing together in the L.A.-based sketch-comedy troupe The Groundlings.

