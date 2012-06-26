Kristin Chenoweth joins CBS’ ‘The Good Wife’

06.26.12

“The Good Wife” is adding some big names to its roster.

Emmy magnet and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth is joining season four of the legal-political drama.

Chenoweth will have a recurring role as a political reporter who delves into both the Florrick campaign and the Florrick marriage. She makes her debut in September”s season premiere. 

Maura Tierney (“E.R.”) and Brit actor Marc Warren (“State of Play”) were also recently added to the drama. 

It already boasts a prominent cast, including Julianna Margulies, Chris Noth, Josh Charles, Alan Cumming, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi and Graham Phillips

Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her work on “Pushing Daisies,” and has been nominated twice for her role on “Glee.” She recently starred on the quickly cancelled “GCB.”

“The Good Wife” airs Sundays at 9:00 ET/PT on CBS. 

