Snake Plissken, Jack Burton, Elvis and Stuntman Mike are all set to join ‘Fast and Furious 7’

At this point, I think the “Fast and Furious” franchise has become the coolest job for an action star in town. Sly Stallone can try his very best to convince us that the new “Expendables” won’t suck as much as the first two, but no matter how many movie stars they add, those films remain nigh unwatchable, while it feels like each new “Fast and Furious” gets better at what they do.
I’m excited to see what James Wan does with the series for several reasons now. First, I think Wan has reached a new level of sophistication and polish as a filmmaker, and while he’s done a great job with horror, it’s good to see him trying something else completely. I think it’s important for good filmmakers to be able to work in any genre they want to work in, but Hollywood doesn’t always feel the same, and it’s easy for someone to get stuck doing something just because they’ve done it well in the past.
I’m also curious to see how they build off of the somewhat bizarre continuity that they’ve set up for the series. The last film seemed to finally fold “Tokyo Drift” into the timeline of the series, meaning they’re now moving forward from the end of that film, and it seems like that means Han is no longer part of things. However, they did bring Jason Statham in, and that seems like a good thing.
Even better, though, it looks like Kurt Russell is also joining the series, and that’s pretty much the definition of of good news. Kurt Russell doesn’t work nearly often enough at this point, and while there are movie starts whose charisma fades over time, especially when they’re not working, that is not the case with Russell at all. I know that not everyone digs “Death Proof,” but he’s so great as Stuntman Mike in that film. I love the evil version of Stuntman Mike, but even more than that, I love it when things get reversed and he suddenly becomes a weeping baby. Russell seems more than willing to subvert his own onscreen persona in the right film, but when he plays it straight, he’s amazing. That is an uncommon skill set, and it makes him a very exciting addition to the series.
According to Variety, Russell will be playing whatever role they originally offered to Denzel Washington. I’m curious to see if that means he’ll be a good guy or a bad guy, since both sides of the equation seem equally important in terms of casting for this series.
Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and much of the cast that has become increasingly dense over the last few years will return for the new film, although The Rock appears to be sitting this one out. Narratively, that’s actually probably good news, because it might get ridiculous to keep bringing Dwayne Johnson back to ask them to help him work the “right” side of the law over and over. At this point, this series is the most important ongoing series that Universal owns, and part of making sure that continues to last is making sure that you can trade cast members in and out of the series without denting the box-office. How much elasticity is there in the premise? That’s what matters most to any studio these days.
How many adjustments to the cast will we see before “Fast and Furious 7” finally hits theaters next year on my birthday weekend? It’s going to be a fascinating next step, with screenwriter Chris Morgan onboard again. By now, he should be credited with the success of these films, and it seems like they’e in great hands.
“Fast And Furious Seven” opens July 11, 2014.
Love this guy and I’ve missed his presence on screen for the last decade. I haven’t seen any F&F movies since the first one but I’ll definitely go back and check out 4, 5, and 6 now.
And the Expendables movies have not been very good. I’m baffled that it they’ve swung and missed so badly on what I think is a pretty standard formula (a team of mercenary has-beens take on a high-stakes mission… and this time it’s personal).
Gotta say, while I understand the financial thinking behind saying yes to the job, I’m disappointed that Kurt Russell will be joining a franchise which is to film-making what TWILIGHT was/is to literature. It’s aimed a the lowest common denominator, and enjoyed by those who love that sort of tripe. And no, I’m not opposed to good action flicks, or even the occasional no-brainer flick, as long as they done well. “Big Trouble in Little China” is a terrific example of the latter. And the Bourne trilogy — featuring Matt Damon — is a perfect example of action films that aren’t dumbed down or that cater to a certain group (the “Fast & Furious” flicks cater to video game junkies — CGI, over the top, action is rampant — and young men who think driving fast cars on the city streets is somehow heroic, and not moronic).
Your an idiot dude if you honestly believe all that you just said. Don’t come on here bashing movies because you don’t enjoy them. Not every movie is meant to win awards that’s what people like you have forgotten. At the end of the day movies are meant to entertain. Despite what people think CGI is awesome, action is awesome and driving fast cars is awesome. Its stuff you don’t get to do in real life its all a fantasy you idiot
Ladies and gentlemen, the voice of a generation.
Totally agree and it boggles me why so many people dig these movies. None of them are any better than any given generic 90s action flick; the dialogue is stilted and ham-handed, the plots are beyond formulaic, and even the car stunts aren’t really that great (or frequent enough for what this franchise is trying to sell itself as).
I know I’m the one losing out by not enjoying them, but it bugs me that this level of mediocre filmmaking has been so rewarded with audience approval.
Avatar was CGI….
Fast and Furious isn’t entirely CGI.
I reckon Carrie-Ann Moss would fit into the franchise very easily.
Mcweeny you are such a weenie. Check out the IMDB scores for the Expendables and the F&F series…they are clearly in the same category.
Both of which are not going to make anyone’s top ten lists but mindlessly fun just the same. The only difference that you are pointing out is that you weren’t around to appreciate the 80’s stars in their ahem hay days and cannot feel the nostalgia factor.
The IMDB scores will clear change the opinion of the man whose opinion blog you’re reading!
haha, Drew’s been mistaken for a ‘generation i’ fanboy. Hilarious!
I think Nostalgia is fine, it’s nice to reminisce fondly on certain periods of your life.
But yes, Drew your generation has a really, really weird preoccupation with childhood, and seem drawn to it, like the only way to be free and happy as adult is to preserve the inner child.
Dwayne Johnson is coming back. He’s made multiple tweets about it.
Additionally, a casting call went out looking for stand-ins for the leads and Dwayne Johnson was listed.
I think the F.a.F. movies are great, they kind of went a little too far with the flying in the air and smashing in the car wind on the last movie, but still all around good.
Umm, Drew, didn’t you give EXPANDABLES 2 a positive review?
Yup, you liked it. ‘Big, goofy fun’…’Simon West has spun gold’…
Clearly he’s revised his position – which he’s allowed to do. I am curious as to why, though.
Ahh. I was all set to launch into something about you changing your opinion so severely on a film that came out only a few months ago…but i just reread your review. B-, and you mention in the review that you probably enjoyed it more due to lowered expectations. So it’s not like you’ve gone from Harry level praise and worship to suddenly hating it. Pretty consistent sentiment really.
Everyone is allowed to change their opinion, thats no problem. But I DO think critics have to be slightly more mindful. You are paid to write about your opinion of a film, and your opinion can actually a films success (I speak of the profession in aggregate). So if a critic was to change their opinion hugely only a few months after writing a scathing review…I would call that a bit irresponsible. We can’t help how our feelings change over time, but a bit of consistancy (in the short term, not 5 or 10+ years) is nice.
Kurt russel always looks good…he is one of our favorite actors of all time….we just love to see him around..in movies and series…like in that fabo picture where hes smoking…in the fast and the furious….but he looks good anyway…smoking was also a favorite activity in my house..but we just started wearing two or three patches at once…so sublime……anyway we love to see kurt and goldie around ..havin fun.